Like the weird uncle who watches too many Tucker Carlson clips on YouTube, the Coalition is suddenly very concerned about voter fraud.

On Tuesday the joint partyroom approved introducing a bill which would force people to present a driver's licence, passport, Medicare card or other official identification to be allowed to vote.

It’s a thought bubble that has been savaged by Labor – Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese called it “Trumpian” and Senator Tim Ayres called it “segregationist Jim Crow legislation”.