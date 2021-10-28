coronavirus
(Image: AAP/Kelly Barnes)

Like the weird uncle who watches too many Tucker Carlson clips on YouTube, the Coalition is suddenly very concerned about voter fraud. 

On Tuesday the joint partyroom approved introducing a bill which would force people to present a driver's licence, passport, Medicare card or other official identification to be allowed to vote. 

It’s a thought bubble that has been savaged by Labor – Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese called it “Trumpian” and Senator Tim Ayres called it “segregationist Jim Crow legislation”.