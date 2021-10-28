This is part two of the series Hard Knocks Uni. Read part one here.

Macquarie University was looking for savings. Facing a loss of revenue from international students, it cut millions from its staffing budget, and more than 150 left in a mix of voluntary and forced redundancies since the pandemic began -- more if you factor in casual and fixed-term contracts that weren't renewed.

Last year its vice-chancellor, S Bruce Dowton, who is usually photographed in a bowtie, earned more than $1 million.