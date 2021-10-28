ICYMI With all the focus on the government's nice little nothing of a climate policy, it's important to remember this is how this outfit operates. Remember July's national cabinet when Morrison announced a "national plan" to address women's economic security? This was a much-needed corrective after a pandemic that had disproportionate economic effects on women, and a year in which the government's handling of "women's issues" in general had all the grace and efficacy of a clown rollerskating up a staircase.

In estimates this week, Minister for Women and silence Marise Payne quietly conceded the "plan" had been downgraded to a “framework” which, as Women's Agenda incredulously notes, "may not be made public and may or may not have targets". At least with the climate non-plan the government threw a tonne of money at consultants to mock up some PowerPoint slides.

Welcome to the party, pal! Earlier this month, we noted the absurdity that "a group collectively representing 13% of the electorate ... can stymie urgent action to address a major threat, and extort billions in order to stop objecting" and failure to name "what the National Party really is: it is, and always has been, a vehicle to exploit Australia’s parliamentary system to rort taxpayer funding in its own interests and those of the people who fund it -- these days, fossil-fuel interests. It is not, by any conventional measure, a political party."