Scott Morrison announced on Tuesday that Australia will do nothing, precisely nothing we’re not already doing to get to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

There’s no polite way to say this: business as usual won't get us net zero. It's a lie. And the lying liars who are telling the lie know it’s a lie.

The Morrison-Angus Taylor slide deck was the intellectual equivalent of a smash and grab -- a brazen attempt to pilfer the judgment, good sense and dignity of the electorate right in front of us. They told us climate change was simply no big deal. It’s all under control. We can deal with the biggest economic challenge in human history by doing nothing. Black is white; up is down; right is wrong. To call it gaslighting (pun kind of intended) would be to undersell the chutzpah. It was, simply put, the ultimate Trumpian performance.