When the government announced a $1.1 billion investment into women’s safety across four years in its last budget, it was welcomed with open arms by advocacy groups.

Specialised women’s legal services would get $129 million to be distributed by states and territories. The announcement specified the money would "be directed to women’s legal centres, to enable these providers to respond to increasing demand for domestic violence assistance”.

But as revealed in Senate estimates, that money won't go only to specialised centres. Rather it will go to any legal service used by women.