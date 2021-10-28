“I’ll throw money at Wagga, don’t you worry about that”.

A NSW ICAC hearing heard this afternoon that former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian had reassured outgoing local MP Daryl Maguire that his electorate would be looked after after he stepped down.

ICAC played a 2018 taped phone call between Berejiklian and her then-boyfriend, former Wagga Wagga MP Maguire, in which they discussed an upcoming byelection which was triggered by Maguire’s forced resignation following his evidence to a separate corruption inquiry called Operation Dasha.