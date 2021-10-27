Whistleblowers have received a rare win after Parliament voted to support a privileges committee ruling that communications between whistleblowers and MPs should be protected.

The decision relates to the Federal Court case brought on by gambling lobby group ClubsNSW against its former employee Troy Stolz, but sets a powerful precedent for all whistleblowers.

Stolz, a former ClubsNSW money-laundering compliance officer, spoke out against the sector’s alleged widespread failure to comply with money laundering laws last year. The lobby group is now suing him for breach of confidence after he spoke to the media and independent MP Andrew Wilkie about the sector’s alleged failures.