It’s an age-old adage: the Pentagon has said for years that the US Army forces stationed on the Korean Peninsula are ready to “fight tonight” if a war breaks out between North and South Korea — or almost anywhere else. But not everyone in the army is so sure about that, according to an internal survey obtained by Foreign Policy, especially the grunts who could be doing most of the fighting — and dying.

In a survey of more than 5400 soldiers and civilians of different ranks conducted by the US Army in July and August 2020, 14% of respondents said their unit would be ready to deploy, fight, and win anywhere in the world immediately. Some 13% of those surveyed said they would need more time, while 3% said they would be ready to go in a week, and 4% in a month. Fifty-six percent of those surveyed said the question didn’t apply to them, likely owing to the fact that the majority of respondents were civilians.

But the figures are far more striking when broken down by rank. Under 20% of warrant officers, highly specialised enlisted troops who have deployed to Afghanistan and other US battlefields during America’s post-9/11 wars, said they were confident their unit could win today. While fewer generals responded to the survey, about 40% of them were confident they could immediately deploy and win.