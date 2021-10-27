Nine’s night -- a repeat of Monday and Tuesday nights, and Sunday for that matter. The Block (1.21 million) was the key. Ten’s Dog House Australia (722,000) and the 10th most watched program nationally. Seven a distant second thanks to the weakness in SAS Australia - Hell Week on 504,000. Beaten by 7.30 on the ABC with 686,000. Love Island on Nine at the early time of 8.40pm had 315,000. It will get more from being streamed but it is still grubby TV. The Matildas international against Brazil was relegated to 10 Bold -- 259,000, which isn’t bad at all.

In Breakfast, Today slipped sharply to 287,000 national viewers from 325,000 on Monday morning and 353,000 a week earlier. Today fell to third behind ABC News Breakfast for the morning this week.

Regional top five: Seven News, 586,000; Seven News 6.30, 544,000; Home and Away, 376,000; 7pm ABC News, 356,000; The Block, 315,000.