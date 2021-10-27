Former MP Daryl Maguire was a person who “had the ear” of Gladys Berejiklian while she was premier of New South Wales, a corruption inquiry heard this morning.

Department of Regional NSW secretary Gary Barnes told ICAC that when he commenced his job he was surprised to learn about the apparent power and access of Maguire, then a backbencher and the member for Wagga Wagga.

The senior bureaucrat agreed with counsel assisting ICAC Scott Robertson that he had asked around the staffers in the offices of Berejiklian and then-deputy premier John Barilaro to ascertain “the lay of the land” in regards to Maguire.