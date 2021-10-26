Fisher for compliments Brian Fisher's BAEconomics has been paid more than $100,000 to "validate" the Morrison government's net zero modelling. That's the same modelling, you may recall, that Energy Minister Angus Taylor is refusing to let anyone see.

If BAEconomics rings a bell, it may be because its work back in 2019 (about the "economic consequences" of Labor's climate action plan) was used as a cudgel by the Liberals, and Taylor in particular, to thump Labor's "reckless" plan for 45% emissions reduction by 2030.

What Taylor didn't mention was that Fisher has been a relentless voice of opposition to action on climate change for two decades. Indeed, in 2014 when then-PM Tony Abbott put Fisher on the panel reviewing the renewable energy target, even The Australian noted his was the appointment "that evoked the loudest laughter and most sorrowful despair" among climate change experts.