The title of a Seven show aptly sums up the state of play at the station: SAS Australia: Hell Week.

After its news averaged 1.6 million across the 6-7pm hour and Home and Away clocked up 978,000, the fall-off was steep. Hell Week drew only 536,000.

The Block is still rocking on Nine with 1.29 million nationally, and Ten did OK with Celebrity MasterChef Australia averaging 693,000 and Have You Been Paying Attention? nabbing 978,000. On the ABC, 805,000 for the Four Corners look at the nip-and-tuck industry and 885,000 for Australian Story.