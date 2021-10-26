Donald Trump told the truth. In March 2020, the US president declared on his favourite program Fox & Friends: "They had levels of voting that if you ever agreed to it you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again."

His observation was startling -- not for its insight, but for its raw honesty. Republicans know their ideas are not supported by most Americans. That isn't a secret. However, few of them blurt it out.

By now it's easy to recite what Republicans want: lower taxes; conservative judges; deregulation of big business; cheap labour; more money for the police and the military; healthcare only for those who can afford it; an abortion ban; repeal of laws protecting LGBTQ rights; ending affirmative action; religious preferences in favour of their version of Christianity; more guns.