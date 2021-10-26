A former political staffer for Gladys Berejiklian had a “difficult” conversation with her about her relationship with Daryl Maguire late last year, a NSW ICAC inquiry heard this morning.
Former chief of staff Neil Harley said that it was an uncomfortable conversation because the then-NSW premier was “inherently a very private person”.
“We didn’t go into detail about when [the relationship] ... commenced and when it finished,” he said. “We talked in broad terms about the nature of the relationship.”
