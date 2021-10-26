Commissioner Hon. Raymond Finkelstein AO QC at Victoria's royal commission into Crown Casino, in Melbourne (Image: James Ross/AAP)

"Within a very short time, the commission discovered that for years Crown Melbourne had engaged in conduct that is, in a word, disgraceful."

So begins the 652-page report of the royal commission into Crown’s fitness to hold its Melbourne casino licence, conducted by retired judge Ray Finkelstein QC.

He goes on: "This is a convenient shorthand for describing conduct that was variously illegal, dishonest, unethical and exploitative."