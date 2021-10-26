"Within a very short time, the commission discovered that for years Crown Melbourne had engaged in conduct that is, in a word, disgraceful."
So begins the 652-page report of the royal commission into Crown’s fitness to hold its Melbourne casino licence, conducted by retired judge Ray Finkelstein QC.
He goes on: "This is a convenient shorthand for describing conduct that was variously illegal, dishonest, unethical and exploitative."
