There’s a COVID-sized hole that has suddenly popped up in Australia’s journalism. One minute, news about the pandemic was everywhere. Next minute? It's morphed into metaphorical fish-and-chips wrapping.

Where’s it gone? And what’s going to fill it?

Sure, there’s still the ongoing reporting about case numbers, vaccinations and health orders. But almost without us noticing, COVID-19 has slipped away as the dominant story shaping the journalism of our time as the country shakes off the past two years.