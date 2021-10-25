There’s a COVID-sized hole that has suddenly popped up in Australia’s journalism. One minute, news about the pandemic was everywhere. Next minute? It's morphed into metaphorical fish-and-chips wrapping.
Where’s it gone? And what’s going to fill it?
Sure, there’s still the ongoing reporting about case numbers, vaccinations and health orders. But almost without us noticing, COVID-19 has slipped away as the dominant story shaping the journalism of our time as the country shakes off the past two years.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.