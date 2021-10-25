The federal government has continued to pile on its tech reforms with a new law that would create an industry-developed digital privacy code with a focus on children using social media.
On Monday morning, Attorney-General Michaelia Cash and Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention David Coleman released a draft of the Privacy Legislation Amendment (Enhancing Online Privacy and Other Measures) Bill 2021.
The Act legislates a bare-bones structure for an industry code for social media networks, data brokers and large online platforms, explicitly naming Facebook, Bumble, OnlyFans, Reddit, WhatsApp and Zoom as examples of services that would be within the Bill’s remit.
