Peter Minucos, former political adviser to NSW deputy premier John Barilaro, has told NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) that he could not remember why he had been in direct contact with external consultants working on a business case for the proposed grant of $5.5 million to a project in the electorate of former NSW MP Daryl Maguire.

Asked if he had been directed to take this step -- unusual for a political adviser -- or had “taken it upon himself”, he replied that he couldn’t remember the circumstances.

In 2017 Minucos was a senior policy officer in the office of Barilaro, with a focus on regional development and infrastructure. He now works in the private sector and is not accused of any wrongdoing.