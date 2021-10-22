Rationality. Steven Pinker. Penguin

The decade of the 2010s has not been kind to the “new rationalists”, those writers and thinkers who emerged from the years following 9/11 with bold manifestos about religion.

Christopher Hitchens and Richard Dawkins were the two most prominent, and for a time the movement was pretty much nothing more than the “new atheism”, an invitation by them to take the most literal and mythologised forms of religion, construct them as the only possible expression of such, and then blame them for all the ills of the world.