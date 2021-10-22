A Wikipedia user claiming to be Liberal MP Tim Wilson has been blocked from editing the website after they suggested removing negative aspects from the article about Wilson.

On July 31, user "TimWilsonMP" created a Wikipedia account with a message: “My name is Tim Wilson and I am an elected representative in Australia. I plan to contribute to the page about me while following Wikipedia’s policies and being as neutral as possible.”

After months of the account lying dormant, the user posted a series of suggested changes to Wilson's page, challenging the sources of the claims.