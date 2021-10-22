Now that Porter-gate has reached the cover-up of the inquiry stage of proceedings, even the mainstream media seems to have gotten bored. Guess sooner or later that gaslighting “nothing to see here” coupled with the danger of defamation gets you down.

Problem is, both the government and too much of the media dismiss as mere process what’s at stake in those peculiarly Australian practices of the rort, the backhander, and the stack: are they interesting? Sure. Titillating? Maybe. Newsworthy? Sometimes.

They’re more than one-off self-serving plays or stumbles by this minister or that: taken together, they’re corrupting how government works by taking the ideological conflict out of politics, replacing it with debates about process and administration.