The Pfizer vaccine is costing nations between US$10 and US$19.50 per dose, according to contracts released by nonprofit consumer advocacy organization Public Citizen.

Nine nations and unions’ contracts have been identified -- Albania, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, the Dominican Republic, the European Commission, Peru, the United States and the United Kingdom. The US paid the most, forking out US$1.95 billion for 100 million doses, while Brazil scored the best deal, paying $1 billion for the same number. The EU paid $18.60 per dose.

Previously it was revealed Isreal paid almost 50% more than the US, shelling out US$30 a dose and becoming the first country in the world to vaccinate the majority of its citizens.