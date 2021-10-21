Corrections You can imagine the Ernie Awards -- Australia's annual award for great achievements in sexist commentary -- had a lot to work with this year. The highest honour, the Gold Ernie, went to Tasmanian Senator and gleeful crypt keeper Eric Abetz, for his alleged response when asked if Christian Porter was the minister being accused of rape: “Yes … but not to worry, the woman is dead and the law will protect him … as for that Higgins girl, anybody so disgustingly drunk who would sleep with anybody … she could have slept with one of our spies and put the security of the nation at risk.”

Abetz denies saying this, and got in touch with the organisers of the Ernies, as an email they sent round explains: