NSW taxpayers paid for an outside consultant to prepare a business case for a $5.5 million grant to the Wagga Wagga gun club at the centre of NSW ICAC investigations, overturning the usual practice that beneficiaries should bear the cost of their own applications.

ICAC heard this morning that in the “vast majority of cases” the government does not pay for a business case for an applicant for public funding, according to Department of Regional NSW deputy secretary Chris Hanger.

The office of then-NSW deputy premier John Barilaro was heavily involved in the development of the business case for this grant application, Hanger told the hearing.