Last night the House of Representatives voted down a bid for the Privileges Committee to examine Liberal backbencher Christian Porter’s use of a blind trust to pay some of his legal fees in a defamation case against the ABC.

It was a vote of popularity, with the outcome widely unprecedented, showing just how many are willing to stand up and protect one of their own. Without public scrutiny, 2021 may become nothing but a blip in the career of Porter -- a man who believed he was destined to become prime minister.

Twenty eight Liberals, 15 Liberal Nationals and nine Nationals voted that the reference to the Privileges and Members' Interests Committee be disagreed to. Unsurprisingly, 42 of the 52 ayes came from men.