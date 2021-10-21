This story is part of a series. For the full series, go here.
Australians entrust their political leaders with extraordinary powers in our secular Commonwealth, and Australians deserve a clear understanding of the major influences that guide their decisions. This applies to secular influences — such as their political philosophy, campaign donors and formative experiences. It also applies to the religious influences that sway them as they discharge their duties.
But when we start asking questions about Scott Morrison’s religious beliefs and their impact on his political behaviour, some Australians start to feel nervous — as if they are intruding on an entirely private domain. As a fellow God-botherer — indeed, as someone who attended the same Christian fellowship as a member of Parliament — let me assure you that it is wholly legitimate to want to understand what drives your prime minister.
There is nothing unreasonable, let alone anti-Christian, about having an open and honest discussion about the role of faith in politics, so long as this debate is grounded in evidence, fact and reason.
In Morrison’s case, the reasons to have this debate are manifold. The prime minister is an ideological chameleon who follows the prevailing winds of polling on most aspects of public policy. His wholesale junking of any semblance of fiscal or economic conservatism is just one case in point. Indeed, his only consistent stance appears to be that he is a devout Pentecostal who draws political inspiration from that faith.
Morrison was eager to play Christian identity politics by inviting cameras into his church during the last election campaign. But he has steadfastly refused to explain how his politics are informed by his Pentecostal faith — a branch of the Christian family tree about which most Australians, even most practising Christians, still know very little.
If Morrison is a thoughtful Christian, it shouldn’t be difficult for him to fill in the detail. When I was in opposition, I wrote a 6500-word essay on faith in politics because I believed that, as a prospective national leader, voters deserved to know what they might be buying. There is no reason Morrison shouldn’t do the same — unless, of course, he thinks that Australians won’t like the answers.
Pentecostals can be found across the political spectrum and, as in most denominations, individual worshippers are good, honest folks with a variety of political backgrounds who also may accept or reject different tenets of the Pentecostal tradition. However, the worldview of a number of Pentecostal leaders can often be well outside the Australian political mainstream.
These leaders often preach a highly individualised “health and wealth gospel” that if you are godly, then you will also be healthy and wealthy. For example, Hillsong founder Brian Houston’s book You Need More Money infamously linked divine blessing to being a “money magnet”. This is often accompanied by a deeply fundamentalist attitude to questions of human sexuality and reluctance to embrace basic science on critical questions such as climate change and human evolution.
Australians should not feel intimidated about asking questions about Morrison’s relationship with Houston, whom he publicly describes as his spiritual mentor. Morrison has a well-known blind spot where Houston is concerned. In 2017, a royal commission found the preacher did not report his father’s admissions of child sexual abuse to police and ignored other church rules to protect him. Despite this, the prime minister sparked a minor international incident by attempting to secure Houston an invitation to Donald Trump’s White House. After he was rejected, Morrison evaded questions about whether he had even sought the invitation.
Houston has since been charged by NSW Police with concealing abuse (his lawyer says he will plead not guilty). This is but one of a series of troubling allegations raised against prominent Hillsong pastors around the world in recent years.
Australians — progressive and conservative, believers and non-believers — treasure our secular democracy and fear it being chipped away by the sort of religious fundamentalism seen in parts of the US Congress. This is not an unrealistic fear, given how Pentecostal churches have become an active recruiting ground for conservative factions of the Liberal Party — a self-appointed God’s Army intent on pushing their party further to the far-right and further marginalising the dwindling band of secular Liberals on the centre-right.
Sadly, instead of leading through openness and honesty about his religious beliefs, Morrison has left Australians in the dark to speculate about his worldview by interpreting grainy iPhone footage of his remarks to the Australian Christian Churches earlier this year. And that secret speech causes me some concern about Morrison’s respect for the separation of church and state. As prime minster of a secular state, you don’t give secret speeches to any group.
First, Morrison in that speech spoke about physically involving Australians in religious rituals, such as laying on of hands, without their consent. When the prime minister tours natural disaster shelters, he is there in his secular office, not as the nation’s high priest. If he wants to lay hands on people to impart the healing power of prayer, he can ask their permission; that he doesn’t seek consent implies he already knows how they might react.
Second, Morrison expressed the view that humans can’t fix the world’s problems; it is God’s responsibility, and what the world simply needs is the growth of the church. At the very least, this logic may explain Morrison’s disinterest in effective climate action. It could also hint to Morrison’s belief in the apocalyptic tradition among some Pentecostals that political action to resolve human or environmental problems is redundant simply because Christ’s eventual return will herald the end times. When voters cast their ballots, they deserve to know whether Morrison believes mortal problems can be solved by mortals.
Third, there is a broader question about how Morrison views the relationship between his office and God. Morrison’s speech suggests he identifies with the kings and prophets of the Old Testament who claimed God spoke to them directly. Morrison’s speech recalled receiving a message from God through a painting of an eagle during the last election campaign, reassuring him of divine support in his partisan struggle against the Labor Party. Again, Australians deserve to know from Morrison: how does he believe God communicates with prime ministers?
Morrison shouldn’t be attacked for his faith; rather, he should have the political courage and moral fortitude to open up to Australians about how it informs his worldview. It shouldn’t be hard — unless, of course, he has something to hide.
I remember the days when (especially new) leaders were expected to give extended interviews (up to an hour) with respected (not sycophantic) TV journalists in order to expand on their world view, formative influences, plans for Australia etc. Indeed, many sought the opportunity, but today, they would rather hide under a rock than engage in what is still regarded as required activity in many other “democracies”. I could suggest that the media should demand it, but that would be naive.
We need to ask why this no longer happens in Australia, and in the same vein, why do we no longer have election rallies, unlike most of the “democratic” world? Our leaders (sic)- pathetic little creatures, hiding from any notion of accountability to the people who employ them.
The demise of election rallies mostly reflects the collapse of mass movement politics. Go back several decades and the major parties had much larger branch memberships and were healthier for it, and the public was also much more likely to attend public meetings or rallies and pay attention to what was said. Now the branches are easily taken over by small unrepresentative groups of very strange people, even without the pernicious practice of branch stacking.
The other major development over the same time is a collapse in the major parties of any respect for parliamentary democracy. Parliament was supposed to be the sovereign body where the voice of the people would be heard through their representatives, calling to account the executive etc etc. Now it is treated as an annoying and obsolete obstacle, tolerated only because it is too difficult to abolish it. Debates are poorly attended and nobody cares what is said, the voting is determined beforehand anyway. Government annnouncements that should be made first to parliament are instead made to the press or social media; a clear display of contempt. The government restricts the sitting of parliament, prevents debates, blocks inquiries and abuses its control of the parliamentary timetable. Parliamentary committees are stacked with government stooges who sabotage their work for partisan advantage. Nobody cares, it’s all routine now.
Elections are equally corrupted and nonsensical. Any politician with a clue does not seek public support but instead works through the party system to achieve the sinecure of a safe seat. The results of elections are not decided by the electorate as a whole, instead there is a fierce fight to tip a handful of votes in a very few marginal seats, by whatever means it takes, while the rest of the country is ignored. It’s a total farce.
Thanks SSR. Deeply sad reading of content. Who would have thought our parliamentary system now no more than a tool for aspirants to rape.
Can you imagine any of the current batch of pollies being capable of speaking extemporaneously?
On a range of subjects without notice?
And then portraying a vision or even a plan worthy of the name?
Morrison’s type of Christianity looks very suss to me – and I went to Anglican schools.
Mr. Rudd did briefly refer to the child abuse / child rape issues, which indicate that these churches have moved into the realm of genuine christian religions. With a bit more expansion, pentecostalism will begin to be equally as evil as the religions run from Rome and Canterbury.
Except not as powerful yet. We don’t see anglican or catholic leaders being charged for similar crimes.
OK, so Brian Houston is in Australia to defend his failure to act appropriately by reporting his father to the police for child sexual abuse.
The Pentecostals are richer and certainly more powerful than the average Anglican church in Australia.
All good questions, and without doubt it is appropriate that Morrison should be open rather than hide behind some contrived blather pretending these issues are merely personal and private.
“Morrison’s speech recalled receiving a message from God through a painting of an eagle during the last election campaign, reassuring him of divine support in his partisan struggle against the Labor Party. Again, Australians deserve to know from Morrison: how does he believe God communicates with prime ministers?”
As well as asking about the manner of communication I’d like to know more about God’s views on the Labor Party, as received by Morrison. How has Labor attracted His divine ire? Branch stacking? Being spineless? Does God merely want Labor to repent before it can be welcomed back to His divine grace, or for example does God wish His people to deal with Labor in the same way Israel dealt with the Canaanites? Numbers 21:2-3:
2 And Israel vowed a vow unto the Lord, and said, If thou wilt indeed deliver this people into my hand, then I will utterly destroy their cities.
3 And the Lord hearkened to the voice of Israel, and delivered up the Canaanites; and they utterly destroyed them and their cities: and he called the name of the place Hormah.
Yes, but if Labor wins the next election, the Liberals must be in God’s bad books!
The Devil, you say?
Ah yes, God’s plan. What a hoot.
I was thinking more of the Battle of Milvian Bridge in 312 AD, When Emperor Costantine I had a vision from God just before that battle, which he won. He then went on the be the Emperor of the Eastern Roman Empire. That’s my interpretation.
Kevvy ought to explain how his narcissism affects his politics or even just his interactions with those he considers beneath him. He can’t though, because narcissists are oblivious to their character defect. He’s completely unaware of it.
What a nasty comment from an armchair psychiatrist. All political leaders need an outsize self-belief and the hide of a rhinoceros, otherwise they wouldn’t survive.
You’ve just described Morrison to a tee.
Thank you Kevin for your clear insight. For me, the individualised “health and wealth gospel” feels distinctly un-Christian. Where is the care for the poor, downtrodden, abused and disabled?
Christians might kid themselves that Morrison is on their side, but his form of Christianity is far from the world view of mainstream Christian churches.
And for throwing the money lenders out of the temple, rather than creating new temples for them alone.
The “health and wealth gospel” is not really so far from mainstream Christianity, at least from the time the Church achieved state recognition and became the doctrine of the Roman empire. It owes a lot to the ‘just world fallacy’ that is evident in the views of many people of all backgrounds (not only Christians) who are convinced that the personal condition of each of us must be, at least to some extent, exactly what we deserve. This should not be surprising when these Christians begin with the premise their God is omnipotent, loving, good and just. Therefore it is absurd to think there is any injustice in the world. It is of course a very comforting view to hold because at a stroke everything is all right and needs no remedy, even if it does not quite look that way at first glance.
It’s also worth taking a look at how far the medieval Catholic church went to crush factions that tried to argue against excessive or ostentatious wealth. They were literally put the sword and their leaders sentenced to death for heresy. The Franciscans narrowly survived but mostly these groups were obliterated. In modern times the Catholic church crushed ‘liberation theology’ for much the same reasons.
I actually thought the prosperity religions sprang from a pentecostal televangelist who misheard or misunderstood a line from the Nicene Creed ( AD 381 revision) as being “Who spake by the profits” and saw that as a means of justifying the massive personal estates accruing to those who, like him, lived on the proceeds of deceiving the unwary.
I always like to look at the new Zealand view of matters impacting both nations.A recent poll in N.Z.on the public trust in religion placed the Evangelicals at the bottom of the list and Buddhists at the top of a list of approximately ten .
Our PM has made it very clear that he is the one selected by his God to be PM .How much of his decision making does he believe is guided from above . Someone is not doing a very good job at the moment could this be the PM or has his God deserted him .Has the PM lost the plot