Leslie Cannold has had enough of being even-handed and presenting Both Sides Now. Now she’s cutting to the chase: what’s the right way to go? In Everyday Dilemmas, Dr Cannold brings her ethical training to your problems. Send your questions to [email protected] with “Dear Leslie” in the subject line. She might even reply…

Dear Leslie,

Can I get your take on social media cancellations and pile-ons? I’m thinking about the recent one with Sam Frost, but before that was Jessica Rowe, Louis CK, etc. It seems like mob rule to me. What am I missing?