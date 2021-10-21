A lawyer has crowdfunded more than $10,000 overnight to challenge a move to suspend him from practicing law after the lawyers’ professional association filed a complaint about his crowdfunding anti-vaccine legal challenges.

The Council of the Law Society New South Wales has moved to suspend the practising certificate of G&B Lawyers partner Nathan Buckley until the end of June 2022, according to part of a letter published to the firm’s social media accounts. The Law Society of New South Wales declined to comment on individual proceedings.

Last month, Crikey reported that the Council of the Law Society of NSW had made two complaints to the NSW Legal Services Commissioner about Buckley’s crowdfunded legal challenges and his statements on social media that were made after they had received a number of complaints from the public and other lawyers.