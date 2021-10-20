Well, that didn't take long.

Voluntary assisted dying legislation was billed as the first test for New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet and his arch conservative Catholic views. But barely a fortnight into his reign as premier, the answer is in.

The NSW government has pushed VAD legislation into the long grass of an upper house inquiry just as momentum was building for a parliamentary vote before the end of the year. The delay buys precious time for opponents of voluntary euthanasia to torpedo the bill.