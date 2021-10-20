A Senate inquiry has backed a proposal to keep national cabinet deliberations a secret, despite signs from the crossbench that any attempt to pass such a bill will be defeated.

A report released late last night by a Coalition-dominated Senate committee headed by Tasmanian Liberal MP Claire Chandler recommended the so-called COAG bill be passed.

The bill would exempt national cabinet from any Freedom of Information (FOI) requests, despite a ruling in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) that found the national cabinet was not a cabinet and therefore not entitled to confidentiality.