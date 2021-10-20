Five of the Nationals’ 21 MPs and senators own shares in fossil-fuel companies.
Analysis of the parliamentary register of interest sheds more light on the deep ties between the Liberals’ junior Coalition partner and the mining sector, from shareholdings, to trips funded by fossil-fuel companies.
The register, which MPs and senators must update throughout their term, discloses their properties, investments, membership of organisations, and anything else that may create a conflict of interest. And it shows that while the Nationals continue to stand in the way of a net zero emissions by 2050 target, many in their partyroom have a financial interest in the continued strength of the resources sector.
Nationals’ Deputy Leader David Littleproud has the most resources-heavy share portfolio of anyone in the party. He owns shares in BHP, mining company South32, Blue Energy (oil and gas exploration) and Atlas, an iron ore company run by Gina Rinehart, whose Hancock Prospecting acquired it in 2018. He also has shares in Ausenco, an engineering company primarily servicing the resources industry. Littleproud’s dependent children are listed as having BHP and South32 shares.
Regional Health Minister David Gillespie, who was promoted to the frontbench after Barnaby Joyce returned to the party leadership, has shares in BHP, South32 and gold extractor Northern Star Resources. So does his wife.
Senators Perin Davey and Susan McDonald have shares in BHP. Ken O’Dowd, who is retiring as the member for Flynn in central Queensland, has shares in energy giant Woodside Petroleum. According to the section of his statement detailing “bonds, debentures and like investments”, O’Dowd has interests in BHP, Rio Tinto and Caltex.
The registers also lay out the close relationship between the Nationals and mining companies. Senator Matt Canavan, who is one of the mining industry’s most vocal advocates in federal Parliament, received a commemorative plaque from Bravus (née Adani) with the first coal extracted from its controversial Carmichael mine. Bravus also paid for him to sit in its corporate box for a basketball game in Rockhampton.
Resources Minister Keith Pitt has received a few perks from the sector. This year Santos paid for his travel from Canberra to Darwin, and the sector paid for him to attend a resources event at Roy Hill mine in Western Australia. It’s unclear who paid, but the mine is largely operated by Hancock Prospecting. Pitt and Davey have taken helicopter trips funded by the Port of Newcastle to look at mine sites.
Meanwhile, the Glasgow summit starts next week, and failure of Prime Minister Scott Morrison to show up with a net zero target, agreed to by most advanced economies and backed by big business and many Liberals, will cause Australia major embarrassment. The Nationals still refuse to agree to net zero, and want major taxpayer handouts to the regions as the price of their support, even though concessions like inland rail would actually increase Australia’s emissions.
The party is also a major beneficiary of donations from the resources sector, and was the only party other than the United Australia Party to get cash from leading donor Clive Palmer in the 2019-20 financial year.
The Nats remain firmly committed to fossil fooling Australia.
The mining (“resources”) businesses are among the largest in the Australian economy. It would be a very weird and arguably unbalanced investment portfolio that did not include some of them. I would be very surprised if every working Australian citizen was not a shareholder in them, through their superannuation funds, at least.
Stop trying to make excuses for them…they are all a pack of hypocrites. Talk about a conflict of interest…how much bigger do you want it?
The people who you say probably have shares in fossil fuel companies through their superannuation, are NOT making decisions about climate change which affect the lives of ALL Australians! But hopefully the voters will exercise what little power they do have and kick this mob out at the next election. Disgraceful behaviour by the Gnats…and the Coalition generally…on this issue.
You make a valid point, but the wise – and honest – politician (any left?) would remove such investments from their portfolio so as to avoid a conflict of interests. This used to be expected once upon a time, but we’re talking about the Nationals here, and it’s basically business as usual.
We’re all a bit conflicted these days though, aren’t we? It used to be that we retired and were funded by either govenment or company defined benefit schemes and could consider ourselves free of such interests, and it was reasonable to expect politicians to be so. But now we’re told that we have to invest (through Super) to fend for ourselves, however distant or bleak that prospect might be. And so all of our futures depend on the success of our investments. A large chunk of those will almost necessarily be in the mining sector, because this is Australia: that’s one of the primary things that we do, as a country. It’s that or property investment, (or banking, in support of property investment). None of the mines are in the cities though, which is probably why the Nationals feel they have an electoral edge with them.
I just thought that an article pointing out that National Party politicians own interests in mining companies, without also considering the similar interests of all the other politicans, and indeed everyone else in the country, was a bit naff. In fact, I think that the headline that claims that sixteen of them don’t have such interests is probably simply wrong.
Andrew you seem to be suggesting that this is just how it is and nothing can be done. That line of thinking is essentially providing cover for vested interests and climate deniers. Was that your intent?
Also I don’t agree with the assertion that all super funds have fossil fuel investments in their portfolio. If you spent 10 minutes with your preferred search engine will will find that is not true.
Furthermore, big investors (e.g. universities, Blackrock) are getting out of fossil fuel, for obvious reasons. And furthermore again, as you may have read in Crikey earlier this week, the RBA and others such as APRA are moving to have ADIs exit their fossil fuel investments as a matter of financial stability.
You may be conflicted. Not everyone is. You don’t have to be if you don’t want to.
Must be be a lump of coal Littleproud is caressing in the lead-in photograph – he looks as if he is conjuring up a deep out of body experience judging by the concentration evident in his face.
Are we surprised…but it is not a strong “smoking gun”. The test will be post politics and what sinecure they adjust into
Nat -Zero? Now that is one target we would all LOVE to see in 2022..