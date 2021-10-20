If you thought the 2020 Crown Resorts annual general meeting was interesting -- see this 52-page transcript of the two-and-a half-hour affair -- wait until tomorrow’s 2021 fully online AGM plays out, kicking off at 10am.

Crown’s besieged 2020 leadership duo of chair Helen Coonan and chief executive Ken Barton are both out and the meeting will be overseen by straight-talking acting chair Jane Halton, of children overboard fame. She will be in charge because proposed chair and cleanskin company saviour Ziggy Switkowski, 73, still hasn’t been approved by the various state-based gaming regulators.

Indeed, former Lendlease CEO Steve McCann is not even officially Crown Resorts CEO yet because his probity clearance hasn’t come through either, more than five months after being announced. And with former Aristocrat Leisure CFO Toni Korsanos walking away after tomorrow’s AGM, the embattled Crown will be down to just three regulator-approved directors: Halton, Bruce Carter and Nigel Morrison.