The squalid nature of the Victorian Labor Party, its rampant branch-stacking and cronyism, abuse of taxpayer funding and indifference to serving the public interest has been on display day after day over the past week at the hearings of Victoria’s Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission.
So has the complete lack of accountability for politicians’ spending, at both the Victorian and federal level.
The evidence from federal MP Anthony Byrne, staffers Ellen Schreiber and Adam Sullivan last week and factional player Rick Garotti yesterday about the activities of the moderate right faction and “war lord” Adem Somyurek has been a litany of every single negative stereotype ever held about politicians by cynical voters.
The evidence from Sullivan — about going to Somyurek’s cobwebbed, cockroach-infested, junk-filled office (which Somyurek’s father had a contract to clean) where employed electoral staff often failed to show and those who did had nothing to do — provided the perfect metaphor for a party detached from democratic politics and focused wholly on fighting internal battles.
Before Sullivan, Schreiber described working in Somyurek’s ministerial office where “portfolio work” was subordinated to factional warfare and the precious task of vetting new party members — getting your own faction’s through and trying to block others. Somyurek was twice minister for small business in the Andrews government and Schreiber made it clear that small business was regarded as a fairly trivial portfolio that needn’t by any means occupy the full-time attentions of a ministerial adviser.
How all of this carried on without Premier Daniel Andrews and his staff being aware is a mystery for the ages. It certainly says much about Andrews’ view of Victoria’s small business sector.
Byrne and the staffers detailed the extensive use of staffers, ministerial and electoral, for factional legwork — with the occasional direct misuse of resources such as stamp purchasing for factional work — all generously paid for by Victorian taxpayers and, in the case of Byrne, federal taxpayers. Yesterday Garotti detailed more ethnic branch stacking and extended the revelation of the misuse of resources to the trading of taxpayer-funded positions for factional allies.
Somyurek may have been atypical among Labor politicians but the system he exploited remains unchanged. Far too much trust is allowed to politicians in their management of taxpayer resources. Sullivan detailed how precisely no one in Victorian Labor was concerned about the infamous “red shirts” scandal in which taxpayers paid for staffers to do campaign work.
“If you were to say that that had a negligible effect on some senior Labor members,” Sullivan told the commission, “I think that would be a fair assessment.”
These are people who aren’t even abashed by a major political scandal that, but for the forbearance of Victorian police, should have led to prosecutions.
There is minimal systemic oversight of electoral or ministerial office spending either at the Victorian or federal level. The fact that Somyurek could leave his electoral office virtually unstaffed (as an upper house MP he had no direct “constituents”) despite receiving the same resourcing as lower house MPs serving communities tens of thousands strong points to a system designed for abuse.
And the misuse of ministerial staff for factional work shows not merely a lack of oversight of how politicians spend taxpayer money, but an inevitable consequence of the rise of political staffers ahead of public servants. As explicitly political staffers, ministerial advisers won’t merely approach policy and administration from a purely partisan perspective, but will pursue their political careers — inevitably by working in the interests of some more powerful than themselves — and be at constant risk of either engaging in, or being pushed into, intra-party conflicts. Yet they are paid entirely by taxpayers.
The only solution to the frequent misuse of staff for party purposes is an absolute liability offence of engaging in party work while employed on the public purse, and a requirement to repay all salaries provided, along with the requirement to notify relevant departments in writing of being asked to undertake party work during business hours, or on time in lieu.
It’s also clear that Labor can’t be trusted with its campaign database. Campaign Central, the tightly guarded database that it keeps on every voter, was misused for factional work, despite alleged safeguards like staffers having limited access and only being allowed to access data on voters in certain electorates (the latter was easily circumvented by using a login for the office of Victorian Senator Kimberley Kitching, whose electorate is notionally all Victoria).
Despite Labor strengthening its safeguards since the events being described at IBAC, it once again demonstrates that the exemptions the political parties have given themselves for their accumulation of private information are unjustified and ripe for abuse.
Why has this sordid mess all come out? For one reason only. Sullivan was quizzed on why so many people engaged in this sort of behaviour:
The only issue would be if someone were to blow a whistle or go to the authorities, something to that effect. No one was going to do that because if someone did there would be so many other skeletons in that person’s closet that someone else on the receiving end of that blowback could blow them out of the water, so to speak. So I suppose there was sort of a mutually assured destruction in the party — well, in the circle at that time. No one would go to the authorities about that sort of thing if they were a rational actor.
The problem was that Byrne decided to be an irrational actor and blow the whole lot up, including himself. And what a filthy mess he’s revealed in the Andrews government.
I can see this fellow Byrne as Consul-General in Hawaii or something similar
An upper house MP with “no direct constituents”? If that interpretation of the system is valid, then why would you need staff for “electorate work”? In fact, as with the Senate, some citizens prefer to approach a state upper house MP from their “own” side (rather than their lower house MP from the “other ‘ side) for assistance with a problem. Indeed, I did this some months ago, discovered the name and email address of a (hitherto unknown and invisible) relevant MLC. It took a second email, after four weeks, to evince a response, so I guess my bloke is one those who thinks he has no “direct constituents”. I now know what was keeping his staff busy.
BK is right: multiple reforms are needed in the area of electorate and ministerial staff. Publication of MPs’ dairies and spot audits of electorate offices, serious selection processes (like knowledge of policy being a selection criterion for policy advisors), public declaration of family and personal relationships. There’s a start.
Has anyone run a better ethno-patronage factional reward system than Somyurek? And, we haven’t even started on those rewarded with a $200K plus job in parliament; much more if you’re a minister or presiding officer.
Time to clean the swamp.
As an interesting aside to this saga is why hasn’t MSM as well as Crikey not mentioned this scandal exposed during the inquiry that Anthony Byrne threatened to out a labor staffer as a “rat f****r in the next 60 Minutes hatchet job on China” to use his own words in which he will appear. Worth a story on its own.
https://citizensparty.org.au/media-releases/media-buries-china-scandal-revealed-victorias-branch-stacking-inquiry
Makes sense – Byrne has always given the impression of going along with all that comes out of that Security Committee
Astonishing article dear Captain. I’d no idea how deeply the Septic Spooks had infiltrated every corner of political power in our nation.
As well as the MSM media.
Byrne’s Labor mate on the PJCIS is Kimberley Kitching, who was a Shorten Captain’s Pick to replace the casual vacancy left by Conroy. smh.com.au/politics/federal/shorten-has-erred-in-backing-new-senator-kimberley-kitching-20161014-gs2l6n.html
Shorten has form in relations with the US: crikey.com.au/2011/08/30/wikileaks-shorten-seeks-us-approval-for-prime-ministership/
Andrew Landeryou’s partner, you mean?
“….. Absolute power corrupts absolutely”?
I subscribe to Crikey to get news that other media companies don’t print.
This article by Bernard Keane may be such an article. I’m not sure. I found it difficult to parse this article for facts because it was so cluttered with invective.
Paragraphs like this assume I already have the facts:
I can see Keane is making a comment, but it doesn’t resonate with me because I don’t yet know what he’s talking about.
If I did, I don’t think Keane’s writing would be persuasive. He does not seem to be writing to inform or persuade, but rather to exercise some inner tension of his psyche. He’s not writing for me – he’s writing at me.
I notice Keane does this from time to time, about Victorian Labor, the Victorian Premier, and China. It’s a shame, or at least an odd distraction. The rest of Keane’s journalism is informative and spirited – two of the reasons I subsribe to Crikey.
Yep, Keane has a massive blindside when it comes to Victorian Labor…..yet he routinely ignores far more egregious behaviour by the Victorian Liberal Party…..whom I assume he is a card-carrying member. Also, just look at all the Hagiography he has written with respect to the NSW Liberal Party-over the years-to get a sense of how utterly one-sided he tends to be.
Who’s downvoting Marcus? He’s got a point. Marcus Bastiaan recently fell on his sword, but it didn’t go unnoticed at the time of the last federal election–except maybe by Keane–when he stacked Liberal Party branches with freaking Mormons and Pentacostals. It was so bad they almost lost the old money in Brighton to a spotty-faced uni student who’d joined the Labor Party a mere two weeks before the election.
Which, I hasten to add, is not what-aboutism. By all means, turn up the heat on Labor.
Agreed. I found it hard to get a focus on this article because it moved between so many related issues without analysis and also allowed his dislike of Dan Andrews to cloud his judgement. Branch stacking and abuse of public money for party political purposes is a serious problem but Bernard doesn’t come up with any workable solutions. Also to move from branch stacking to say that the Victorian Government as a whole disregards the public interest is a stretch.