Flops: SAS Australia: Hell Week -- 584,000 nationally (hell for Seven’s programmers who got too greedy). We’ve just had several weeks of being bored by this format. Love Island Australia: 363,000. An unmitigated flop for Nine, who has to screen it to write off some of the costs against whatever dribble of revenue that can be written against this turkey.

By the way, Seven ran a movie called Anna after SAS Australia which tanked badly -- 274,000. The network's programmers should be sitting in the naughty corner this morning.

Have You Been Paying Attention? on Ten, 957,000 after Celebrity MasterChef's 775,000. Ten viewers again show they are smarter than Ten’s programmers.