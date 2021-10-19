Prime Minister Scott Morrison has brought out the big guns in his fight to swing the Nationals into supporting a 2050 net-zero commitment ahead of the Glasgow climate change summit -- the “national security” card.

He made the comments in a Coalition partyroom meeting, arguing that not signing up to the target would have implications for Australia’s role in the alliance with the United States and the United Kingdom.

Bringing up national security to garner support isn’t new. While it may be framing the election with key partnerships such as AUKUS and the Quad, national security has been mentioned nearly 2000 times in the current Parliament. And not every security push carries the same weight -- or serves the same purpose for the government.