If you’ve recently seen something Matt Canavan has said, there’s a good chance it was when someone else shared it in outrage, not support.
The Queensland LNP senator’s trolling social media posts and outlandish policy proposals seem to portray a caricature of a blustering, pro-mining booster without a sense of irony or self-awareness.
These outbursts seem to have an underlying strategy: build support and sympathy for one of Australia’s most elitist industries by cloaking it in the language of populism and by earning the ire of the left.
