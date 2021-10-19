In the beginning, secretary of state Colin Powell was expected to be the star of the George W Bush administration. Judging from polls, the former joint chiefs of staff chairman and victorious Gulf War strategist was more popular than Bush, and he might have been president himself. Powell could silence a room just by clearing his throat -- and he would present the judicious view in every cabinet meeting.

Powell, who died Monday at age 84, was heir to a treasured tradition of pragmatic internationalism harking back to his hero George C Marshall, another ex-general who became America’s top diplomat; Henry Stimson (secretary of state under Herbert Hoover and secretary of war under Franklin D Roosevelt); and Dean Acheson, Harry Truman’s secretary of state.

Powell added his own strategic embellishment to this tradition. A cornerstone of what came to be known as the Powell Doctrine was that the use of US military force should be astringent in the extreme. It should be mobilized only with overwhelming numbers, in situations where victory was near-certain, and where the exit strategy was clear. Powell also believed that the support of US allies was critical.