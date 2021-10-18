Last night made me wish I was back a week when we revisited the 1980s and ’90s with Dazza and others and were entertained in an old-fashioned way. But it was a desert in comparison, with nary a dessert to feed or sustain us until Monday night.

The Block dominated -- top of the pops nationally and in the metros -- 1.49 nationally, 1.06 million in the metros and 429,000 and second in the regions. But the format is so very old, almost 20 years old. Celebrity MasterChef on Ten -- 758,000 -- still stuck in the pantry looking for inspiration. Contrived.

Breakfast: Insiders, 651,000; Weekend Sunrise, 412,000; Landline, 396,000; Weekend Today, 324,000.