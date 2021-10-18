Top Marx Interesting times at Broken Hill's the Barrier Daily Truth. Via Jack Marx's Facebook page:

There’s a job for a journalist going at the Barrier Truth. The newspaper I work for ... [It] is taking its first dolly steps toward becoming Australia’s most defiant and outspoken newspaper -- completely independently owned, and beholden to none. It’s been around for over 100 years, and, while it’s been a quiet community newspaper for a while, it’s about to launch itself into the guts of Australia, with a new website and a new approach to journalism ... People with carrots up there kazoos need not apply.

If you're not familiar with Marx and his place in Australian letters, that last line gives you some indication. Marx is one of the the great "characters" of Australian journalism. Once described by Crikey as a "one-man ethical dilemma", Marx is a fine and lively writer, a bridge immolator of the highest order who has worked and ceased working at most publications in Australia. His most famous works, on Stevie Wright and Russell Crowe, accrued complaints and awards in equal measure. Honestly, we can't wait to see what comes of the Truth's gonzo lurch.