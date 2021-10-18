With all the enemies Facebook has at the moment, there’s at least one company that's happy with what it's doing: TikTok.

“Big tech” -- still in the midst of a techlash -- is mostly associated with beleaguered Facebook and almost monopolistic Google. They come with the baggage of the heightened scrutiny of the past decade, an eon in tech years.

TikTok on the other hand is owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance and has been around for only a few years. But things move fast in social media where change is as easy as downloading an app. In short order, TikTok has become a tech behemoth.