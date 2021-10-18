On Friday, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet unilaterally fired a cannonball at Fortress Australia, announcing an end to all quarantine restrictions on vaccinated travellers entering the state from November 1. NSW, Perrottet said, was opening up to the world.

It’s hugely telling that such a seismic shift in Australia’s COVID response didn’t come from Scott Morrison. At a press conference that afternoon, the PM tried to claw back control. Most foreigners, holiday-makers, and international students wouldn’t be allowed in just yet. The feds still control visas.

“They are decisions for the Commonwealth government, as the premier and I know,” he told reporters at Kirribilli House.