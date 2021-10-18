The Nationals spent four hours yesterday in a tense meeting over whether to support a largely inadequate target of net zero emissions by 2050. They reached no agreement. Four hours wasn’t enough time, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said, ignoring the fact the Coalition’s junior partner has been in government for eight years.

Once again, Australia’s climate policy is being held hostage by 21 MPs and senators in the Nationals partyroom who represent a tiny fraction of the country. Any commitment to net zero will come with “tens of billions” extorted by the Nats to the regions. And it’s not even the whole Nationals caucus, either. Its caucus is internally divided on net zero, with the most pro-coal voices in the most pro-coal party continuing to hold the country to ransom.

Here’s a guide to how the partyroom breaks down on that.