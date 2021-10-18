The Nationals are onto a good scam. They eternally invoke the welfare of regional Australia, which they claim comes second to that of metropolitan Australia, for their policy obstructionism and support for corruption, rorting and pork-barrelling. But they never deliver actual outcomes for regional communities, which on many indicators have gone backwards despite them being in office for the past eight years, and for 19 of the last quarter-century.
Let’s have a look at a range of indicators on the welfare of regional communities over time and see how well served they’ve been by the Nationals. We can draw on a large dataset compiled by the private Torrens University that has time series data broken down by metropolitan, inner and outer regional and remote areas.
Education Between 2015 and 2019 participation in vocational education rose in major cities but fell in inner and outer regional areas, and in remote areas, among both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. Participation in higher education rose in cities between 2011 and 2019, but fell in inner and outer regional areas, though it rose slightly in remote areas.
Families and community Although the proportion of single-parent families with children under 15 rose marginally in cities, it rose significantly in inner and outer regional and remote areas. Volunteering rose in cities but fell in regional and remote areas. The proportion of low birthweight babies fell in cities but rose in regional areas — though it fell significantly in very remote areas.
Employment The level of long-term unemployment nearly doubled between 2006 and 2017 in inner and outer regional communities. The level of low-income, welfare-dependent families with kids fell in the cities but rose in regional and remote areas. Between 2006 and 2016, the employment participation rate in regional areas fell while in metropolitan Australia it rose — meaning one of the few important achievements of the Coalition government failed to reach regional communities. The main driver of rising participation, female workforce participation, rose in regional areas during that time — but only marginally, while it increased significantly in cities.
Health The level of people with behavioural or mental health problems increased much more in inner regional areas than in cities between 2014 and 2018. In those years the proportion of people with psychological distress or who were overweight rose in the regions and declined in cities. The level of premature death between the late 1990s and the middle of the 2010s fell by more than 20% in cities but by less than 15% in regions; deaths from diabetes rose in inner regional areas, and deaths from suicide, which fell noticeably in urban areas, rose in regional communities. Avoidable deaths from cancer and diabetes or external causes rose in regions and fell in cities.
For the party that claims to represent the regions and which has been in power for the great bulk of the years since the mid-1990s, this is surely a litany of failure, despite the billions of dollars its ministers have rorted and misdirected across those years. The falls in outcomes just in the years since 2014 are particularly worrying.
Even when regional Australia has done well, it has been in spite of the Nationals, not because of them. As Crikey has repeatedly shown, agriculture is Australia’s great productivity, production and export success story of the past 20 years. Even during severe drought, Australian farmers earn more in real terms than they did during the ’90s. But the Nationals have consistently opposed the reforms that enabled this success.
They’ve doggedly opposed water trading, which has allowed a crucial resource to be directed to where it can create the most value. They have persistently supported drought relief for inefficient farmers, drawing criticism not just from the likes of the Productivity Commission but from farming groups for propping up producers who shouldn’t be kept going.
Barnaby Joyce’s agriculture white paper in 2015 — which was predicated on maintaining a low-productivity family farming industry — supported another long-running Nationals policy: concessional loans for farmers, which merely encourage farmers to take on unsustainable levels of debt and make uncommercial decisions.
And in any event, the Nationals have long since abandoned farmers as their core constituency, preferring instead to take huge donations from fossil-fuel companies and support extractive industries over agriculture.
Regional communities are only the pretext for the Nationals to run their scam. If they ever actually delivered for those communities, they’d lose their primary tool for leveraging taxpayer dollars out of their Liberal colleagues. They have a vested interest in, even an addiction to, keeping their communities poorer, worse educated and in poorer health.
Regional communities can only prosper in spite of the Nationals, not because of them.
Well said! I’ve wondered for a long time how the Nationals have the nerve to go on and on about how their constituents have the worst outcomes of any in Australia as they propose yet more rorts, theft and extortion for their rich mates. The Nationals are not the cure, they are the disease.
Once upon a time the mad cow cocky Country Party ruled the regional rural voting roosts of local shire/state/fed.. We’ve progressed on to the townie Coles & Woolies hunter n gatherers ( who have as much connection to land & country, -apart from real estate prices- as buying a variety Twisties on the supermarket shelves ) now being the majority of National Party voters…There’s a lot of poor fella my country funny b*ggers out here n there in the post modern bush .;-).
Yet the regions keep voting for them… Are strong and popular independents the only solution??
They can’t all be Bob Katter after all 😉 (mind you even though Bob is at time as mad as a cut snake he does actually have some genuine interest in the bush and also I even agree with him on a few of his “policies”.
Nothing changes.
Almost half a century ago if one were to encounter a then Country Party supporter and criticise Bob Katter it was very easy to get into an argument.
Respond “I was talking about young Bob not old Bob.”
Immediate acceptance and agreement that Young Bob was a rabbit and argument avoided and friendship ensued.
They were the good old days.
That certainly appears to be happening. The Fishers & Shooters continue to bite of chunks of their traditional territory,
Yes .Can we clone Helen Haines and Zali Stegall ?
They dont realise they would not be any worse off by voting Labor!
Yes
Presumably the current delay in making up their minds about climate policy is because they are at each others’ throats deciding which part of the country gets first dibs on whatever money they can extract from the Government. This time round, longtime (bipartisan) favourites (and duds) like subsidised agricultural development in northern Australia barely rate a mention.
The only problem for the Nats is how much they can feed off the Liberals before they actually kill them. Think of a wasp lava feeding on a caterpillar, going through the flesh but avoiding the major organs in order to keep its host alive for as long as possible.
The next Federal election may tell us exactly that. It will probably start at Glasgow when Morrison will present a useless decarbonisation non-plan, thus being severely embarrassed in front of world leaders in demonstrating just how little power he has in the Australian parliament. That may be the tipping point for The Nationals’ host, and the expected death of The Nationals themselves would likely fall soon after.
My great fear is the Australian media will report Morrison’s efforts at COP26 as a triumph and most of Australia has no idea what is happening in the rest of the world except how it is reported to them by the compliant Australian media. SBS will do its best while the ABC will strive for “balance” by reporting anodyne dishwater.
Couoldnt agree more, DF. The press / media has absolutely let down the progressives. Oh for the days of reasonably neutral / progressive Fairfax papers, and an ABC that was genuinely neutral. I find these days the ABC gives to much air time to the useless LNP cabinet members, and treats them as if they are some sort of royalty, when really they are just bottom scrubbers…….Maybe scared of funding cuts . . .
ABC AM this morning had a longish segment on regional peoples reaction to ‘negotiations’ before COP26.There were multiple coal supporters. There were no non-supporters. There were no questions about local pollution. There were no questions about CO2 emissions. There were no questions implying international factors might end the dream suddenly.
Not exactly balanced in my opinion.
That’s our ABC these days. Look who’s in charge!
No matter what, between Murdoch’s 70% and the ABCs ‘balance’, most of the media will be positive toward the LNP. Labor’s silence on the issues, and their own effete policies, will just add to the lib’s credence. There’s ‘keeping your powder dry’ and there’s stupid! The election is just a few months away…
You’d think by now, people would realise two things about the relationship between science / technology and agriculture:
Why the Liberal party (or the opposition) aren’t pointing this out loudly and repeatedly is a mystery. Even if one ignores the extinction those on the left are trying to prevent, there are plenty of pragmatic reasons that put our country and its food / economic future in a better shape.
This is one of the more short-sighted policy stances I can see, and I’m baffled as to why people aren’t making a bigger deal of it – especially given the rhetoric about trying to turn agriculture into a $100,000,000,000 industry by 2030. How can that be done by treating agriculture as a rustic homespun little guy vs the big bad government way? It’s not like the Nationals are in danger of losing their seats if they embrace sensible farming policies…
There are numbers of small operators/families in farming. As the family grows the share gets smaller. The survivors are the ones that get bigger.
The change forces members of the family off the land resulting to opposition to change from the larger number of voters.
Many successful cattle operations are now one family multiple properties with the shipping of cattle between properties for agistment because of feed availability.
The Dairy farm run by relatives had to move west and is now operated by one member as opposed to the family. The rest have moved off the land.
Change is slow.
I have one question. The National party and its support of regional workers in the mining sector. While there are many locals employed by the sector, just how many are actually FIFO workers who don’t even live in National party electorates?
And just how many jobs are there that still exist after the infrastructure is all built, because so often there are stories like: “This will employ 1500 people (or more) during construction”(most of which aren’t local people due to specific requirements) but afterwards only employs 100 or less? Even just 2?
Yet the farmers are always there, battling against ever increasing challenges due to climate change. The Nationals haven’t really been supporters of rural and regional Australia for a long time. It does sadden me that I have lived in one of the safest seats in Australia and moved to another one (jobs and lifestyle moves)… and nothing really changes.