Did former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian facilitate the potential misuse of $35 million of public money to help the electoral prospects of former boyfriend Daryl Maguire? And if so, was it “corrupt conduct” under the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption Act?

These are the two central questions to be answered in the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) inquiry Operation Keppel, which commenced in Sydney this morning. Berejiklian, who abruptly resigned from the NSW Parliament two weeks ago, has strenuously denied any wrongdoing in connection with these matters.

Counsel assisting ICAC, Scott Robertson, said in his opening address that ICAC would investigate whether Berejiklian engaged in conduct between 2012 and 2018 that was “liable to allow or encourage the occurrence of corrupt conduct” by Maguire, the former member for Wagga Wagga.