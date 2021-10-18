Through the rigours of COVID-19 lockdowns and lockouts, Australia’s psyche has lurched, shifting the outside world from opportunity to threat -- and Australia’s political elite are eager to mine the shift for electoral advantage.

Parochial ignorance is turned to sneering asset: “Well, I don’t speak French,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison assures a press conference. “Are you going to go to India?” asks an incredulous Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk when quizzed on national border closures.

On Friday political newbie New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet broke with the accepted post-Tampa small-Australia political wisdom by endorsing “a big NSW”, ending COVID travel restrictions in and out of Sydney and touting a turbocharged immigration to pick up the two-year lockout shortfall.