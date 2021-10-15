At the federal election, Scott Morrison will face at least four opposition leaders -- and only one sits in Canberra.
Although Anthony Albanese will lead Labor’s national fight, it is more likely the premiers of Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia will carry a bigger sway with voters.
And that could make the prime minister’s plan to stay in power a touch tricky.
