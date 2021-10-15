This is part three in a series on wages. Find part one here and part two here.
Apart from curbing access to cheap foreign labour, another issue on which UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to go against traditional conservative policy is the expectation he will support an increase in the UK minimum wage of over 5%, to £9.42 an hour.
Johnson has also backed previous large increases in the minimum wage.
