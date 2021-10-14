The timing couldn’t have been better. In the same week as Western Australian Greens MP Brad Pettitt announces he will introduce a 2030 climate action bill into the WA Parliament this week, the Business Council of Australia (BCA) says it supports a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030.

Even the WA Nationals have come on board and adopted a policy of net zero emissions by 2050 -- a rather more conservative target than the BCA’s but one that nonetheless radically differentiates them from their federal colleagues.

Although the BCA might have upstaged Pettitt’s announcement, he sees it as adding gravitas to the bill.