This is part nine of the series God in the Lodge. Read part one here, and find the full series here.

Scott Morrison’s Pentecostal Christian faith is at the centre of his understanding of political life. In his maiden speech to Parliament in 2008, he described himself as standing for "the immutable truths and principles of the Christian faith".

But there is a paradox at the heart of Morrison and the relationship between his religious beliefs and his political theory and practice.