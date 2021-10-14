Imagine Scott Morrison calling the policies of his own party of the past few years: "The same old broken model with low wages, low growth, low skills and low productivity, all of it enabled and assisted by uncontrolled immigration."
Imagine a senior minister warning business they weren't going to go back to "being reliant on the addiction, if you like, of cheap, unskilled labour from abroad".
Imagine Morrison promising to substantially lift the minimum wage.
